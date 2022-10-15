Short Interest in Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) Rises By 95.0%

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 333,000 shares, a growth of 95.0% from the September 15th total of 170,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Integrated Media Technology

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Integrated Media Technology during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Integrated Media Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Integrated Media Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Integrated Media Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Integrated Media Technology alerts:

Integrated Media Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IMTE traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.66. 381,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,266,159. Integrated Media Technology has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $38.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.35.

Integrated Media Technology Company Profile

Integrated Media Technology Limited offers laminated switchable glass, nano-coated plate filter, air filter, and Internet of Things (IoT) products. It also engages in the provision of financial research services; development of Ouction platform, a non-fungible token trading marketplace; and distribution of halal food products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Integrated Media Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated Media Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.