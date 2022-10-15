Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Expands By 34.4%

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 176,000 shares, an increase of 34.4% from the September 15th total of 131,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,446,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,773,000 after purchasing an additional 40,975 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 524,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,347,000 after buying an additional 24,306 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 364.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 446,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after buying an additional 350,333 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $7,588,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 6,252.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 273,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 269,669 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of BSCU stock opened at $15.35 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $19.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.62.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.045 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.