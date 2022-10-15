Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) Decreases By 66.7%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF stock traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,008. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $76.90 and a twelve month high of $104.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.17.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.207 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 98,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

