Short Interest in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Declines By 19.5%

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,450,000 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the September 15th total of 9,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Juniper Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.35.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

NYSE JNPR traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $25.81. 4,827,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,191,483. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.79. Juniper Networks has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $38.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Insider Activity at Juniper Networks

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $175,062.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 851,235 shares in the company, valued at $23,843,092.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $702,313 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Juniper Networks

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,261,011 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,223,460,000 after buying an additional 2,939,731 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 477.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,736,231 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,983,000 after buying an additional 2,262,674 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 196.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,315,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,491,000 after buying an additional 872,180 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the second quarter valued at $24,304,000. Finally, Sadoff Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the first quarter valued at $31,646,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Juniper Networks

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.