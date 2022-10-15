Short Interest in Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Drops By 53.3%

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 53.3% from the September 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Lendlease Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LLESY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.93. The company had a trading volume of 7,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,072. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.12. Lendlease Group has a one year low of $4.93 and a one year high of $8.91.

Get Lendlease Group alerts:

Lendlease Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.0566 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Lendlease Group’s previous dividend of $0.03.

About Lendlease Group

Lendlease Group operates as an integrated real estate and investment company in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through Development, Construction, and Investments segments. The Development segment develops inner-city mixed-use developments, apartments, communities, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lendlease Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lendlease Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.