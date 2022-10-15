Short Interest in Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF) Expands By 269.2%

Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 269.2% from the September 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Maritime Resources Stock Performance
Shares of MRTMF remained flat at $0.03 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 280,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,189. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05. Maritime Resources has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.13.
About Maritime Resources
