Short Interest in PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) Drops By 32.5%

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 32.5% from the September 15th total of 8,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PainReform stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned 0.29% of PainReform as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRFX stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,478. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.87. PainReform has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $2.82.

PainReform ( NASDAQ:PRFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter.

PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics that provides an extended period of post-surgical pain relief in Israel. It engages in developing PRF-110, a viscous clear oil-based solution that is instilled directly into the surgical wound to provide localized and extended post-operative analgesia.

