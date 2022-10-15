Short Interest in Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLH) Drops By 20.0%

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the September 15th total of 2,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRLH remained flat at $10.03 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.94. Pearl Holdings Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition by 5,507.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 23,131 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $372,000.

About Pearl Holdings Acquisition

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring business operating in the lifestyle, health, and wellness and technology sectors.

