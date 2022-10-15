Short Interest in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFPP) Rises By 46.2%

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFPP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a growth of 46.2% from the September 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PNFPP traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.37. 7,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,914. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $24.13 and a 12-month high of $29.00.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

