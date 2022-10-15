Short Interest in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFPP) Rises By 46.2%

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFPP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a growth of 46.2% from the September 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ PNFPP traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.37. 7,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,914. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $24.13 and a 12-month high of $29.00.
About Pinnacle Financial Partners
