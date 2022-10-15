Short Interest in Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Declines By 56.5%

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a drop of 56.5% from the September 15th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Piraeus Financial Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BPIRY remained flat at $1.00 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.14. Piraeus Financial has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $1.88.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Piraeus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.
About Piraeus Financial
Piraeus Financial Holdings SA provides banking products and services in Greece and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Piraeus Financial Markets, and Other segments. The company offers time, structured, deposit, saving, current, and business accounts; mortgage, consumer, personal, home improvement, farming, restructuring, and working capital loans; overdrafts; credit, debit, contract farming, and prepaid cards; mutual funds, treasury bonds, equities, dual currency deposits, treasury interest-bearing notes, asset management solutions, and gold sovereigns and gold bars; and car, home, civil liability, health, endowment, accident/life, lifestyle, agricultural, photovoltaic park, trade credit, business premises, and corporate insurances.
