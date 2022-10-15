Short Interest in PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUPW) Drops By 25.0%

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUPW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of PowerUp Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PowerUp Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in PowerUp Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in PowerUp Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in PowerUp Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,398,000.

PowerUp Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PWUPW opened at $0.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.14. PowerUp Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.63.

PowerUp Acquisition Company Profile

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business within the interactive media, digital media, sports, entertainment, and/or leisure areas.

