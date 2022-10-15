Short Interest in PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC) Increases By 104.6%

PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 150,200 shares, an increase of 104.6% from the September 15th total of 73,400 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

PropTech Investment Co. II Price Performance

PTIC remained flat at $9.97 during trading hours on Friday. 20 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,011. PropTech Investment Co. II has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $9.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PropTech Investment Co. II

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in PropTech Investment Co. II by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 269,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 11,956 shares during the period. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its position in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II by 117.7% in the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 67,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 36,563 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP increased its position in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 21,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares during the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PropTech Investment Co. II Company Profile

PropTech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the PropTech or real estate industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

