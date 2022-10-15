Short Interest in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Declines By 43.3%

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a drop of 43.3% from the September 15th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 564,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Qurate Retail Stock Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ QRTEB traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,607. Qurate Retail has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $21.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.09 and its 200 day moving average is $6.52.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 0.89%.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $29,657.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,011.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Qurate Retail stock. Humankind Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

