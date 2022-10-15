Short Interest in Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN) Declines By 22.7%

Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the September 15th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Rail Vision Trading Down 0.4 %

RVSN stock traded down 0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting 0.51. 39,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,159. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 0.79. Rail Vision has a 1 year low of 0.40 and a 1 year high of 3.14.

About Rail Vision

Rail Vision Ltd. designs, develops, assembles, and sells railway detection systems for railway operational safety, efficiency, and predictive maintenance in Israel. Its railway detection systems include various cameras, such as optics, visible light spectrum cameras (video), and thermal cameras that transmit data to a ruggedized on-board computer designed to be suitable for the rough environment of a train's locomotive.

