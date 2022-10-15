Short Interest in Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN) Declines By 22.7%

Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the September 15th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Rail Vision Trading Down 0.4 %
RVSN stock traded down 0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting 0.51. 39,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,159. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 0.79. Rail Vision has a 1 year low of 0.40 and a 1 year high of 3.14.
About Rail Vision
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rail Vision (RVSN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Rail Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rail Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.