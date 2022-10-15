Short Interest in Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) Grows By 82.3%

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 163,900 shares, a growth of 82.3% from the September 15th total of 89,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salem Media Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Salem Media Group Price Performance

Shares of Salem Media Group stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.63. 19,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,448. The stock has a market cap of $44.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.46. Salem Media Group has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $6.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group ( NASDAQ:SALM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $68.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 million. Salem Media Group had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 15.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Salem Media Group will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Salem Media Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 49,025 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Salem Media Group by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 70,367 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Salem Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Salem Media Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Salem Media Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 14.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 32 FM radio stations and 69 AM radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

Featured Articles

