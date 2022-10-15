Short Interest in Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) Grows By 82.3%

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 163,900 shares, a growth of 82.3% from the September 15th total of 89,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salem Media Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Salem Media Group Price Performance
Shares of Salem Media Group stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.63. 19,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,448. The stock has a market cap of $44.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.46. Salem Media Group has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $6.82.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salem Media Group
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Salem Media Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 49,025 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Salem Media Group by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 70,367 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Salem Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Salem Media Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Salem Media Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 14.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Salem Media Group
Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 32 FM radio stations and 69 AM radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Salem Media Group (SALM)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.