Short Interest in Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS) Increases By 215.4%

Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, a growth of 215.4% from the September 15th total of 13,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scopus BioPharma

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Scopus BioPharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS – Get Rating) by 438.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,623 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.53% of Scopus BioPharma worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Scopus BioPharma alerts:

Scopus BioPharma Price Performance

Shares of SCPS stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.24. The stock had a trading volume of 41,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,720. Scopus BioPharma has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $4.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.41.

Scopus BioPharma Company Profile

Scopus BioPharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing transformational therapeutics targeting serious diseases. The company lead development programs are immuno-oncology gene therapy for the treatment of various cancers. It offers Duet Platform, a CpG signal transducer and activator of transcription 3 (STAT3) inhibitors; and MRI-1867, rationally designed, orally available, dual-action, hybrid, and small molecule that is an inverse agonist of the endocannabinoid system/cannabinoid receptor 1, as well as an inhibitor of inducible nitric oxide synthase.

