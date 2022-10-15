Short Interest in Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI) Increases By 67.0%

Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,000 shares, a growth of 67.0% from the September 15th total of 47,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 288,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shineco Stock Performance

Shares of SISI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.89. The company had a trading volume of 5,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,855. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.38. Shineco has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $13.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shineco

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Shineco stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 135,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.25% of Shineco as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shineco Company Profile

Shineco, Inc engages in processing and distributing specialized fabrics, textiles, and other byproducts derived from an indigenous Chinese plant Apocynum Venetum in the People's Republic of China. The company's specialized fabrics, textiles, and other byproducts are specialized textile and health supplement products to incorporate traditional Eastern medicines with various scientific methods.

