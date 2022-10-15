Short Interest in Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR) Decreases By 46.2%

Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a decline of 46.2% from the September 15th total of 51,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Silver Crest Acquisition alerts:

Silver Crest Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ SLCR remained flat at $7.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.47. Silver Crest Acquisition has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $10.55.

About Silver Crest Acquisition

Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Crest Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Crest Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.