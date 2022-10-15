Short Interest in SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) Increases By 75.0%

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

SMA Solar Technology Stock Performance

SMTGY stock remained flat at $3.99 during trading on Friday. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,872. SMA Solar Technology has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $6.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.71.

Get SMA Solar Technology alerts:

SMA Solar Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Business Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.

Receive News & Ratings for SMA Solar Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMA Solar Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.