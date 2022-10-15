Short Interest in South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF) Rises By 35.7%

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the September 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

South Star Battery Metals Stock Performance

STSBF remained flat at $0.34 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,081. South Star Battery Metals has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.26.

About South Star Battery Metals

South Star Battery Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It is developing the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil. The company was formerly known as South Star Mining Corp.

