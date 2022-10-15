Short Interest in StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Grows By 58.5%

StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 397,800 shares, a growth of 58.5% from the September 15th total of 250,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 147.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SVAUF shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.86.

Get StorageVault Canada alerts:

StorageVault Canada Stock Performance

Shares of SVAUF remained flat at $4.21 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.80. StorageVault Canada has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $5.89.

StorageVault Canada Cuts Dividend

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a $0.0021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%.

(Get Rating)

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 34 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.