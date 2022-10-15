Short Interest in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Declines By 19.9%

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the September 15th total of 2,210,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 413,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Telos Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of TLS stock opened at $7.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Telos has a 12 month low of $6.54 and a 12 month high of $28.94. The stock has a market cap of $538.89 million, a P/E ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.93.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $55.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.60 million. Telos had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 21.88%. On average, research analysts expect that Telos will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

TLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Telos from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Northland Securities set a $11.00 target price on Telos in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Wedbush raised Telos from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telos currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLS. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Telos during the 1st quarter valued at $27,666,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Telos during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,430,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telos by 433.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 815,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,131,000 after buying an additional 662,516 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Telos during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,701,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Telos during the 1st quarter valued at $3,473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.19% of the company’s stock.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

