Short Interest in Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF) Increases By 202.2%

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a growth of 202.2% from the September 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 91.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Thales stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Thales Stock Performance

THLEF stock remained flat at $111.12 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.87 and its 200-day moving average is $121.40. Thales has a 1-year low of $78.25 and a 1-year high of $138.90.

Thales Company Profile

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, ground transportation, and digital security markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.

