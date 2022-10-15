Short Interest in Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TINV) Expands By 254.0%

Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TINV – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,700 shares, a growth of 254.0% from the September 15th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tiga Acquisition by 651.0% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 225,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 195,300 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tiga Acquisition by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 744,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,645,000 after acquiring an additional 70,483 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tiga Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $727,000. RPO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tiga Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,311,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Tiga Acquisition by 518.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 303,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 254,761 shares during the period. 54.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TINV remained flat at $10.40 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,015. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.30. Tiga Acquisition has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $10.40.

Tiga Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Singapore.

