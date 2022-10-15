Short Interest in Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Grows By 141.2%

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 95,500 shares, an increase of 141.2% from the September 15th total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 39.8 days.

Topcon Stock Up 3.1 %

TOPCF stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.69. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Topcon has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $18.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.67 and a 200 day moving average of $13.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.17.

Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Topcon had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $362.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Topcon will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Topcon

Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products worldwide. It offers 3d oct, retinal camera, slit lamps, auto refractometer, auto kerato-refractometer, tonometer, specular microscope, photocoagulator, operation microscope, vision tester, lensmeter, and chart projector, as well as IMAGEnet, an ophthalmic data system; and crop analysis, data management, guidance and autosteering, weighing and measurement, mapping, implement control, and feed management products.

