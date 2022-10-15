Short Interest in Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Increases By 97.1%

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,244,800 shares, an increase of 97.1% from the September 15th total of 3,169,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 81.1 days.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TRMLF traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,459. Tourmaline Oil has a fifty-two week low of $29.69 and a fifty-two week high of $63.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.88 and a 200-day moving average of $55.17.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Tourmaline Oil Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.1713 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Tourmaline Oil

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRMLF. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$95.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$91.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$116.00 to C$117.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities upgraded shares of Tourmaline Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$90.50 to C$96.50 in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

(Get Rating)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.