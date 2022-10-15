Short Interest in Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Drops By 20.9%

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the September 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Trend Micro from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

Get Trend Micro alerts:

Trend Micro Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TMICY traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $50.64. The stock had a trading volume of 11,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,668. Trend Micro has a 12-month low of $47.33 and a 12-month high of $68.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.51.

Trend Micro Company Profile

Trend Micro ( OTCMKTS:TMICY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). Trend Micro had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $423.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trend Micro will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such conformity, workload, container, file storage, application, network, and open-source security products. It also provides intrusion prevention, threat protection, industrial and mobile network security products, as well as offers email, mobile, web, and industrial endpoint security products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trend Micro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trend Micro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.