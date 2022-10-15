Short Interest in Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Drops By 20.9%

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the September 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Trend Micro from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th.
Trend Micro Stock Performance
OTCMKTS TMICY traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $50.64. The stock had a trading volume of 11,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,668. Trend Micro has a 12-month low of $47.33 and a 12-month high of $68.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.51.
Trend Micro Company Profile
Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such conformity, workload, container, file storage, application, network, and open-source security products. It also provides intrusion prevention, threat protection, industrial and mobile network security products, as well as offers email, mobile, web, and industrial endpoint security products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trend Micro (TMICY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Trend Micro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trend Micro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.