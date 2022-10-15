Short Interest in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV) Expands By 114.3%

Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a growth of 114.3% from the September 15th total of 11,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 74,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twelve Seas Investment Company II

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,715,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 631,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,165,000 after acquiring an additional 31,052 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,158,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,514,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,809,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,954,000. 64.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II Stock Performance

Shares of TWLV opened at $9.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.81. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II Company Profile

Twelve Seas Investment Company II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

