Short Interest in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Expands By 163.8%

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,700 shares, a growth of 163.8% from the September 15th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 186,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:HIO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.62. The company had a trading volume of 372,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,542. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.08. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $5.43.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund
About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
