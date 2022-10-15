Short Interest in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Expands By 163.8%

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,700 shares, a growth of 163.8% from the September 15th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 186,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HIO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.62. The company had a trading volume of 372,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,542. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.08. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $5.43.

Get Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.