Short Interest in Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) Expands By 66.9%

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,646,900 shares, an increase of 66.9% from the September 15th total of 2,184,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,209.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HSBC lowered shares of Xinyi Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Get Xinyi Solar alerts:

Xinyi Solar Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS XNYIF opened at $1.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.50. Xinyi Solar has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $2.11.

About Xinyi Solar

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells solar glass products in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales of Solar Glass and Solar Farm Business. The company offers photovoltaic power station, ultraclear patterned glasses, back glasses, and AR photovoltaic glasses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xinyi Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyi Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.