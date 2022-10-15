Short Interest in Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Drops By 26.6%

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 26.6% from the September 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Yankuang Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of YZCAY stock opened at $33.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.08. Yankuang Energy Group has a 12-month low of $14.63 and a 12-month high of $44.98.

About Yankuang Energy Group

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal worldwide. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy and chemical industry, etc.; produces and sells coal chemicals, as well as electricity and related heat supply services; explores for potash mineral; manufactures, installs, repairs, and sells coal mining and excavating equipment, cable, and electrical equipment; and sells construction materials and petroleum products.

