Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $103.44

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.44 and traded as high as $103.60. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $102.90, with a volume of 1,583 shares changing hands.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 45,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft by 185.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft by 11.0% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft during the first quarter valued at about $25,000.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

