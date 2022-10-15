Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.89

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$10.89 and last traded at C$11.36, with a volume of 118119 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on SIA. TD Securities lifted their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$15.75 to C$16.25 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sienna Senior Living currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.34.

Sienna Senior Living Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$845.64 million and a P/E ratio of 33.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$12.90 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.46.

Sienna Senior Living Announces Dividend

Sienna Senior Living ( TSE:SIA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.36). The firm had revenue of C$176.55 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sienna Senior Living Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Sienna Senior Living’s payout ratio is presently 267.43%.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.

