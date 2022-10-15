Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Hits New 1-Year High at $30.76

Shares of Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.76 and last traded at $30.68, with a volume of 20798 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Sigma Lithium from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Sigma Lithium Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.10. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion and a PE ratio of -61.40.

Institutional Trading of Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium ( NASDAQ:SGML Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sigma Lithium Co. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium in the second quarter worth about $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium in the second quarter worth about $179,000. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium in the second quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Sigma Lithium Company Profile

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 27 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 191 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

