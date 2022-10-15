Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 103,400 shares, an increase of 150.4% from the September 15th total of 41,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 308,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Silver One Resources Stock Performance

Shares of SLVRF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.19. The stock had a trading volume of 34,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,006. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.24. Silver One Resources has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $0.43.

About Silver One Resources

Silver One Resources Inc, together with its subsidiary, acquires, explores for, and develops silver properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Candelaria silver project located in Nevada. It also holds interest in the Cherokee project covering an area of 5,200 hectares located in Nevada; and an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Phoenix silver property that consists of 86 unpatented lode claims and 2 unpatented placer claims located in Gila County, Arizona.

