Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 103,400 shares, an increase of 150.4% from the September 15th total of 41,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 308,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Silver One Resources Stock Performance
Shares of SLVRF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.19. The stock had a trading volume of 34,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,006. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.24. Silver One Resources has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $0.43.
About Silver One Resources
