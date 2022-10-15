Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) Short Interest Update

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 996,600 shares, a growth of 83.5% from the September 15th total of 543,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 277,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.
Silverback Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SBTX traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.24. The stock had a trading volume of 55,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,839. The firm has a market cap of $185.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.31. Silverback Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $10.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.27.
Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.07.
About Silverback Therapeutics
Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue-targeted therapeutics for the treatment of chronic viral infections, cancer, and other serious diseases. The company offers SBT8230 to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection by eliciting an anti-viral immune response by targeting TLR8 activation to the liver.
