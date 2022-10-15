Simmons Bank Grows Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Simmons Bank grew its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.78.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 2.3 %

Philip Morris International stock opened at $85.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.67. The company has a market capitalization of $132.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.66. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.29%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

