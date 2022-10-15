Simmons Bank Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Simmons Bank raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in United Parcel Service by 16.2% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth approximately $960,000. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its position in United Parcel Service by 2.6% in the first quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.50.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $161.68 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The stock has a market cap of $140.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $185.52 and a 200-day moving average of $184.97.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 48.84%.

In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

