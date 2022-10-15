Simmons Bank Sells 2,928 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Simmons Bank decreased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,928 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenfield Savings Bank bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth approximately $525,000. Single Point Partners LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 22.1% in the second quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 11.5% in the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 2,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.85.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

ADP opened at $225.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $240.98 and a 200 day moving average of $227.62. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.26 and a fifty-two week high of $261.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 59.34%.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at $10,258,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at $10,258,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,034 shares of company stock valued at $25,514,241. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

