Simplicity Esports and Gaming Co (OTCMKTS:WINR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Co (OTCMKTS:WINR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, an increase of 46.0% from the September 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,276,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Simplicity Esports and Gaming Stock Performance
Shares of WINR stock remained flat at $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. 167,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,047. Simplicity Esports and Gaming has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average is $0.91.
Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company Profile
