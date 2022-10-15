Simplicity Esports and Gaming Co (OTCMKTS:WINR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Co (OTCMKTS:WINR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, an increase of 46.0% from the September 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,276,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Stock Performance

Shares of WINR stock remained flat at $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. 167,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,047. Simplicity Esports and Gaming has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average is $0.91.

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company Profile

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company operates as an esports company in the United States and Brazil. It owns and manages professional esports teams, such as Flamengo Esports, one of the top League of Legends team in Latin America. It holds online, play-at-home esports tournaments, allowing gamers to compete for cash and prizes from the comfort of their homes.

