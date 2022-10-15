Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SMPL. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.56.

SMPL stock traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.17. The company had a trading volume of 628,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.79 and a 200 day moving average of $36.06. Simply Good Foods has a 12 month low of $29.21 and a 12 month high of $45.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMPL. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 29,412 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 31.7% during the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2.5% in the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 0.9% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 33,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the first quarter worth $6,864,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

