Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

SLP has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Simulations Plus from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. TheStreet upgraded Simulations Plus from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.00.

Simulations Plus stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.02. The stock had a trading volume of 64,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,212. Simulations Plus has a 1 year low of $35.18 and a 1 year high of $67.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.44. The stock has a market cap of $951.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.49 and a beta of 0.56.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.55, for a total transaction of $991,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,077,907 shares in the company, valued at $202,060,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 18,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total value of $1,114,260.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,099,786 shares in the company, valued at $252,095,841.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.55, for a total transaction of $991,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,077,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,060,291.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,121 shares of company stock worth $3,329,060. Company insiders own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Simulations Plus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Simulations Plus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Simulations Plus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Simulations Plus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Simulations Plus by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft.

