SingularityNET Market Cap Tops $68.75 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $68.75 million and $24.45 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for $0.0616 or 0.00000322 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 31.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,103.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00006488 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001930 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004880 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00053941 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00012564 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00057060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00022975 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005108 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

AGIX is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,202,841,332 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,116,229,812 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,202,841,332.2830179 with 1,116,229,811.6350496 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.07273464 USD and is down -23.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $80,398,287.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.