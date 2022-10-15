SingularityNET Price Reaches $0.0720 (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 17% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 15th. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0720 or 0.00000376 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $80.32 million and $37.16 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 49.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,152.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006443 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002866 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004502 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00050194 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00012531 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00056765 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00022839 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005137 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,202,841,332 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,116,229,812 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,202,841,332.2830179 with 1,116,229,811.6350496 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.07273464 USD and is down -23.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $80,398,287.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.