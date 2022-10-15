SingularityNET Trading 29.2% Higher Over Last Week (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 15th. SingularityNET has a market cap of $66.76 million and approximately $21.83 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for about $0.0598 or 0.00000313 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 29.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,202,841,332 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,116,229,812 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

