SKALE Network Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.14 Million (SKL)

SKALE Network (SKL) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One SKALE Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0341 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, SKALE Network has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. SKALE Network has a total market cap of $136.15 million and $6.14 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SKALE Network Profile

SKALE Network was first traded on September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,276,664,349 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,988,019,337 tokens. The official website for SKALE Network is skale.network. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @skalenetwork. The official message board for SKALE Network is skale.network/blog.

SKALE Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users.N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network.SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California.”

