Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Given New C$33.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$35.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Sleep Country Canada Price Performance

TSE:ZZZ opened at C$22.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of C$810.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.00 and a 200-day moving average price of C$26.34. Sleep Country Canada has a 1-year low of C$21.41 and a 1-year high of C$41.97.

Sleep Country Canada Dividend Announcement

Sleep Country Canada ( TSE:ZZZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$227.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$215.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Sleep Country Canada will post 3.3465598 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.67%.

About Sleep Country Canada

(Get Rating)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

Featured Articles

