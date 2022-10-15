Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Smart Powerr Stock Performance

NASDAQ CREG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,641. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.72. Smart Powerr has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $8.09.

Get Smart Powerr alerts:

About Smart Powerr

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage.

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Powerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Powerr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.