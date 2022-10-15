Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Smart Powerr Stock Performance
NASDAQ CREG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,641. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.72. Smart Powerr has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $8.09.
About Smart Powerr
