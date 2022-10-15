Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,400 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the September 15th total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 29.3 days.

Smurfit Kappa Group Price Performance

Shares of SMFTF stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.00. The stock had a trading volume of 589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029. Smurfit Kappa Group has a twelve month low of $26.17 and a twelve month high of $58.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.46 and its 200 day moving average is $35.91.

Get Smurfit Kappa Group alerts:

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.