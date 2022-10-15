Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Coverage Initiated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SNOW. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Snowflake in a report on Friday, August 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Snowflake in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $242.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Snowflake from $164.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $216.67.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $152.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.67. The firm has a market cap of $48.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.22 and a beta of 0.98. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $110.26 and a 12 month high of $405.00.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $497.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.03 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 41.25%. Sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,378.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $239,573.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,933.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $131,123.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,378.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,599 shares of company stock valued at $669,710 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 475.0% in the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

